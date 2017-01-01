Ça commence cette semaine #5, l'agenda de l'art contemporain

Semaine dernière, nous n'avons pu publier votre agenda hebdomadaire. Comme nous vous savons tristes :) voilà donc un double agenda, reprenant les évènements ayant commencé la semaine dernière et ceux de cette semaine.

Bonne semaine à toutes et à tous.

 

Exposition : KROMACITY, Nouvelles formes et couleurs de l’art urbain
Mercredi 18 janvier 2017
La compagnie - Paris
Exposition : WHITE ROOM, Vanessa Andrieux
Mercredi 18 janvier 2017
ART BY FRIENDS - Annecy
Exposition : HOVER, LUDVIG SAHAKYAN
Mercredi 18 janvier 2017
Fondation Bullukian - Lyon

Exposition : "ELLES DEUX", Dominique LARDET
Jeudi 19 janvier 2017
Galerie Elizabeth Couturier - Lyon
Exposition : Strange Days, Le Plateau
Jeudi 19 janvier 2017
FRAC Le Plateau - Paris
B.D. Factory
Jeudi 19 janvier 2017
Frac Aquitaine, Hangar G2, Bassin à flot n°1 - Bordeaux
Exposition : UNNAMED FEELINGS, Caroline Delieutraz
Vendredi 20 janvier 2017
22,48m² - Paris
Conférence : "L'Apparition" de Chagall par Mélina de Courcy
Mardi 24 janvier 2017
VOZ’Galerie - Boulogne-Billancourt
Exposition : Troposphère
Jeudi 26 janvier 2017
Espace le Six B - Saint-Denis
Exposition : Grandeur & décadence, ART BY FRIENDS
Jeudi 26 janvier 2017
Sofffa - Lyon